Swedish Crown Princess Victoria starts officer training

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel arrive for a visit to STANTA training camp in East Anglia where Swedish military personnel is delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex, Britain November 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 05:22 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 05:02 PM

COPENHAGEN - Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria will start a special officer training later this year to deepen her military training, the Royal Court said on Thursday.

The training is part of preparations for her future role as head of state, the court said in a statement.

“The Crown Princess will during autumn 2024 begin special officer training to acquire a deeper understanding of tactics, military science and military strategy,” it said, adding that the training includes both theory and practice.

Sweden joined western military alliance NATO in March, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy. REUTERS

