Swedish court orders espionage suspect with Russian roots remanded in custody

STOCKHOLM - A Swedish court ordered a man with Russian roots arrested on Tuesday to be remanded in custody on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign power.

The Stockholm district court ordered the man remanded on the highest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

Swedish Security police made the arrest after a raid on a house in an affluent Stockholm suburb early on Tuesday, using helicopters and tactical units.

The suspected crimes were said to have taken place between July 2014 until the day of the arrest.

A second person arrested in Tuesday’s raid has been released but remains a suspect, prosecutors said.

They both deny any wrongdoing. REUTERS