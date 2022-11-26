Swedish court orders espionage suspect with Russian roots remanded in custody

A view of a house where the Swedish Security Service arrested two people on suspicion of espionage, in the Stockholm area. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
51 sec ago

STOCKHOLM - A Swedish court ordered a man with Russian roots arrested on Tuesday to be remanded in custody on suspicion of illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and a foreign power.

The Stockholm district court ordered the man remanded on the highest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

Swedish Security police made the arrest after a raid on a house in an affluent Stockholm suburb early on Tuesday, using helicopters and tactical units.

The suspected crimes were said to have taken place between July 2014 until the day of the arrest.

A second person arrested in Tuesday’s raid has been released but remains a suspect, prosecutors said.

They both deny any wrongdoing. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Norway police arrest suspected Russian spy, say he was 'illegal agent'
Russian spy tried to penetrate ICC war crimes court, say Dutch

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top