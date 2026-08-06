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Sweden’s top court clears way for transfer of seized ship to Ukraine

The Caffa vessel was seized in March off southern Sweden on suspicion of sailing under a false flag and of violating maritime and ship safety laws owing to a lack of seaworthiness.

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s top court said on Aug 6 it has upheld a ruling that a cargo vessel seized in the Baltic Sea in 2026 can be handed over to Ukraine, where it is suspected of illegally transporting grain from Russian-occupied territory.

The supreme court dismissed an appeal from the owners of the Caffa vessel, which was seized in March off southern Sweden on suspicion of sailing under a false flag and of violating maritime and ship safety laws owing to a lack of seaworthiness.

Ukraine has sought the ship as part of a probe into suspected war crimes involving the appropriation and removal of property from Russian-occupied territory.

Lower Swedish courts said those alleged actions could constitute a war crime under Swedish law, meaning Sweden could transfer the vessel and related evidence to Ukraine.

“The Supreme Court does not grant leave to appeal. The Court of Appeal’s decision is therefore final,” the supreme court said in a ruling dated Aug 4.

Most of the 11 crew members on Caffa, which is owned by Caffa Shipping Limited, were Russian, the police said at the time of the seizure. REUTERS