Sweden's Skau named acting head of UN World Food Programme

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World Food Programme Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau delivers opening remarks during the Country Director and Deputy Country Director Induction Programme 2026 at WFP headquarters in Rome, Italy, May 11, 2026 in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on June 2, 2026. WFP/Rein Skullerud/Handout via REUTERS

ROME, June 2 - Swedish diplomat Carl Skau has assumed the role of acting executive director of the World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations' food aid agency said on Tuesday.

Skau succeeds Cindy McCain, who announced her resignation in February for health reasons, and will lead the organization on an interim basis until a new executive director is appointed.

He will retain his roles as WFP deputy executive director and chief operating officer, positions he has held since May 2023, the UN agency said.

The WFP is traditionally led by an American. The United States said in February it would seek to pick a permanent successor to McCain.

McCain, who suffered a mild stroke last year, is the widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain and a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies in Rome. REUTERS