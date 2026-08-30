Sweden’s far-right leader seeks a comeback as election nears

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Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, has said he could seek a role as justice minister in a new administration.

STOCKHOLM – Swedish far-right leader Jimmie Akesson kicked off the final two weeks of a tight election campaign with a speech in his hometown aimed rallying supporters and closing a consistent polling gap.

“We have been the motor behind this government,” Akesson told a crowd in his south coast hometown of Solvesborg on Aug 29.

“We need four more years because we want most, we get most done on immigration, criminal justice and a lot else.”

Supporters were dressed in Sweden Democrat hats, scarves, t-shirts and hoodies, with banners proclaiming “welcome to Jimmie Land.”

The Sweden Democrats gained support at successive elections since entering Parliament in 2010, as their ultra hard line on immigration and calls for stricter punishments of criminals resonated with a growing group of voters.

Polls ahead of a parliamentary election on Sept 13, however, suggest the opposition led by the Social Democrats holds about a six-point lead over the incumbent centre-right government of Ulf Kristersson.

Akesson’s Sweden Democrats, which have roots in Neo-Nazi groups active in Sweden in the 1980s, are backing Kristersson’s government, though they don’t currently hold a role in the administration.

Kristersson has promised them a place in the next government if their side wins.

Party leader for 20 years, Akesson has said he could seek a role as justice minister in a new administration.

“I mean, do you realise what a crazy country Sweden was just four years ago?” Akesson said. “There are those who think we should go back to that, but I think the Swedish people are wiser than that and I think we are going to win this election.”

The current government has already enforced some of the EU’s toughest asylum laws, and the Social Democrats, which were voted out of power in 2022 amid a spike in gang-related crime and rising fuel prices, have embraced many of its tougher positions on criminal justice.

Key to the outcome of this election will also be whether voters think the Sweden Democrats have cleaned up their act enough to enter government.

They have expelled scores of members over recent years amid a raft of scandals including allegations of racism.

The party adopted a policy of zero tolerance against racism in 2012.

In 2025, Akesson publicly apologised to the Jewish community for earlier anti-Semitism in the party. BLOOMBERG