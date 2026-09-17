Sweden's prime minister to resign after losing election

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Incumbent Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (Moderate Party) poses before a TV debate ahead of Sunday's general election in Rinkeby in Stockholm, Sweden, September 12, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will resign after losing the country's parliamentary election, he said on Thursday, following the announcement of a final vote count.

Centre-left opposition parties won 176 seats in Sunday's vote for parliament while Kristersson's ruling right-wing bloc secured 173 seats, the election authority said earlier as the counting of ballots ended.

"Now it is the speaker who will lead the next stage of the way to a new government. I am herewith requesting that I be relieved of the office of prime minister to allow that work to start immediately," Kristersson said in a letter posted on social media X.

The election result sets the stage for a change of government, with Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson expected to make a comeback as prime minister after four years in opposition.

All votes for the 349-seat parliament have now been counted, although the result remains subject to formal certification in the coming days.

For the centre-left, victory may only be the first step in a long process to form a government. REUTERS