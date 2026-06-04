Sweden's centre-left opposition holds lead ahead of September election, statistics office poll shows

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Magdalena Andersson, former Prime Minister of Sweden, speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilisation in Barcelona, Spain, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

STOCKHOLM, June 4 - Sweden's centre-left opposition parties are expected to win the country's election for parliament in September, likely ousting the right-wing government, according to an opinion poll released by the national statistics office on Thursday.

Swedes go to the polls on September 13 and campaigning is gaining steam with gang crime, cost of living, security, immigration and energy supply high on the agenda.

Support for the four opposition parties, of which former prime minister Magdalena Andersson's Social Democrats is the biggest by far, stood at 55.2%, up from the 48.9% they won in the 2022 election.

Support for the governing bloc of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, including the closely aligned Sweden Democrats, stood at 42.6%, down from the 49.6% they won in the closely fought 2022 election.

Andersson's Social Democrats, Sweden's largest party, was set to win 33.9%, according to the poll, up from 30.3% four years ago. REUTERS