Sweden to send fighter jets to patrol around Greenland as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends a press conference at the Folk och Forsvar Annual National Conference at the Hogfjallshotellet in Salen, Sweden, January 11, 2026. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Sweden will contribute to Arctic Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland.

PHOTO: REUTERS

COPENHAGEN – Sweden will patrol around Iceland and Greenland with Gripen fighter jets as part of NATO’s Arctic Sentry mission, it said on Feb 12.

NATO said on Feb 11 it had launched the mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic, part of an effort to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by US President Donald Trump’s push for the US to acquire Greenland.

“This strengthens deterrence, protects our common interests, and contributes to stability in a region that is crucial for Europe and transatlantic cooperation,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement.

“Sweden will initially contribute to Arctic Sentry with JAS 39 Gripen aircraft in the area around Iceland and Greenland,” he said. REUTERS

