Straitstimes.com header logo

Sweden to invest $1.6 billion in air defence systems

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson attends a press conference in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Follow topic:

SALEN, Sweden, Jan 11 - Sweden will spend 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.6 billion) on air defence aimed at primarily protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, the government said on Sunday.

Sweden has, like most European countries, invested heavily in defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Sweden's vast territory has remained vulnerable to aerial threats.

"The experience from the war in Ukraine clearly shows how crucial a robust and resilient air defence is," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told reporters at a security conference in northern Sweden.

He said Sweden would buy short-range air defence systems to protect cities, bridges, power plants and other critical infrastructure.

On Sunday Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson criticized the U.S. administration's "threatening rhetoric" against Greenland and Denmark, saying the U.S. should thank Denmark for being a loyal ally. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.