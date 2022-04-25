Finland, Sweden to begin Nato application in May, say local media reports

Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp U-turn in Sweden and Finland's attitudes towards Nato. PHOTO: REUTERS
HELSINKI (REUTERS) - Finland and Sweden will together express their will to join Nato in May, tabloid newspapers Iltalehti in Finland and Expressen in Sweden reported on Monday (April 25), citing sources close to the matter.

Despite tightening cooperation with the military alliance since Russia annexed Crimea, the Nordic countries have both opted to stay out, but Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has led to a sharp U-turn in both countries' attitudes towards Nato.

Finland and Sweden are planning to have their country leaders meet in the week of May 16 and after that publicly announce their plans to bid to join the alliance, Iltalehti wrote.

