Sweden should send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, opposition leader says

A Swedish Air Force Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet flies during a media day illustrating how NATO Air Policing safeguards the Allies' airspace in the northern and northeastern region of the Alliance, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
38 sec ago

HELSINKI - Sweden should prepare to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to help the country defend against the Russian invasion, although the Nordic nation must first complete its own NATO accession process, Sweden's opposition leader said on Thursday.

Sweden earlier this year said it would give Ukrainian pilots the opportunity to test its Saab-made Gripen fighter, but the Swedish government has also said it needs all its planes to defend Swedish territory.

"We can't let Russia win. Jas Gripen would make a big difference to Ukraine," Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

"For Ukraine's offensive to succeed, its air force must be strengthened," she said.

Sweden hopes to join the NATO military alliance, but is awaiting ratification by Turkey and Hungary. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top