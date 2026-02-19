Straitstimes.com header logo

Sweden pledges another $1.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine

Soldiers sit on a tank at P7 Regiment in Revingehed, Sweden October 24 2024. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Feb 19 - Sweden announced on Thursday a 12.9 billion crown ($1.42 billion) military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defence, drones, long-range missiles and ammunition.

The largest item in the package is the procurement of newly manufactured short‑range air defence equipment worth 4.3 billion crowns, the government said in a statement.

Including the package, which is part of a 40 billion crown framework for 2026, Sweden's military support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022 amounts to 103 billion crowns, Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

"The focus is clear: newly manufactured air defence systems, long-range capabilities and ammunition to meet Ukraine’s most urgent operational needs," he said on X.

Two days of peace talks in Geneva between Ukraine and Russia ended on Wednesday without a breakthrough. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was dissatisfied with the outcome, while Washington reported "meaningful progress".

Separately on Thursday, Stockholm said it plans to issue guarantees to the World Bank for a 2.5 billion crown loan to Ukraine. REUTERS

