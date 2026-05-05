Straitstimes.com header logo

Sweden moves ahead with plans for new foreign intelligence agency

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard attends a European Union Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Sweden's Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the cost of the new agency will be around 2.8 billion crowns (S$385 million).

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government said on May 5 it was moving ahead with plans for a new foreign intelligence agency after past criticism that security officials failed to predict Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine despite signs of a military build-up.

Creating a new civilian agency for foreign intelligence, reporting directly to the government, had been proposed in a public investigation and given an initial go-ahead in 2025.

“As is well known, we have a serious security situation and we face a broad and complex threat picture every day, and this places new and increased demands on our capabilities,” Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard told a press conference.

“We also have new expectations of ourselves as a NATO ally, and as we now develop our intelligence structure, we will also better match the structures that exist within NATO and among our allies.”

Like many other intelligence agencies, Sweden’s Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) did not foresee a full-fledged Russian invasion of Ukraine, leading to criticism in an official review and from some politicians.

The new agency will work alongside existing authorities which include MUST, the Swedish Security Service, a part of the police force, and the National Defence Radio Establishment, which is responsible for signals intelligence.

Ms Stenergard said the cost of the new agency will be around 2.8 billion crowns (S$385 million), resources which will primarily be transferred from the armed forces budget.

It is set to begin work at the turn of the year. REUTERS

More on this topic
Sweden arrests Chinese captain of suspected Russia-linked vessel
No sign of sabotage in Finland-Sweden power outage, operator says
See more on

Sweden

Defence and military

Intel

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.