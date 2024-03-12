News analysis

How Sweden’s Nato entry contributes to strategic shift in Europe’s security arrangements

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
The Swedish national flag being hoisted during a flag-raising ceremony for Sweden's Nato accession at the alliance headquarters in Brussels on March 11. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 05:24 PM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 04:15 PM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – The weather did not oblige: it rained heavily as Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria – the country’s heir to the throne – and her top ministers watched the Swedish flag go up for the first time at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance in Brussels on March 11.

Gloomy weather aside, nobody attending the ceremony doubted its significance. By becoming Nato’s 32nd member state, Sweden has not only boosted the capabilities of the United States-led military alliance in Europe; it has also contributed to a broader strategic shift in Europe’s security arrangements.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top