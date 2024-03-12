How Sweden’s Nato entry contributes to strategic shift in Europe’s security arrangements

LONDON – The weather did not oblige: it rained heavily as Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria – the country’s heir to the throne – and her top ministers watched the Swedish flag go up for the first time at the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation military alliance in Brussels on March 11.

Gloomy weather aside, nobody attending the ceremony doubted its significance. By becoming Nato’s 32nd member state, Sweden has not only boosted the capabilities of the United States-led military alliance in Europe; it has also contributed to a broader strategic shift in Europe’s security arrangements.