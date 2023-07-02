Sweden govt condemns ‘Islamophobic’ Quran burning: Ministry

STOCKHOLM - Sweden’s government on Sunday condemned last week’s burning of a Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, calling it an “Islamophobic” act, after an international Islamic body called for measures to avoid future burnings.

“The Swedish government fully understands that the Islamophobic acts committed by individuals at demonstrations in Sweden can be offensive to Muslims. We strongly condemn these acts, which in no way reflect the views of the Swedish government,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement, while noting that Sweden has a constitutionally protected freedom of expression.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called for collective measures to avoid future such burnings of Islam’s holy book.

The 57-member body met at its Jeddah headquarters to respond to Wednesday’s incident in which Mr Salwan Momika, 37, an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, stomped on the Quran and set several pages alight.

It coincided with the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday and the end of the annual haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, sparking anger across the Muslim world.

On Sunday, the OIC urged member states to “take unified and collective measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents of desecration of copies of the” Quran, according to a statement released after the “extraordinary” meeting.

The body’s secretary-general, Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, “stressed the need to send a clear message that acts of desecration” of the Quran are “not mere ordinary Islamophobia incidents”, the statement said.

“We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred.”

Mr Taha condemned Mr Momika’s Quran burning as “a despicable act”, echoing widespread denunciations that have included demonstrations near the Swedish Embassy in Iraq’s capital.

Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest.

Swedish police had granted Mr Momika a permit in line with free speech protections, but the authorities later said they had opened an investigation over “agitation”. AFP