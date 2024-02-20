Sweden donates another $680 million in military aid to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's defence ministry said on Tuesday the Nordic country will donate military aid to Ukraine worth some 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($682 million), including the transfer of equipment and fresh cash for arms procurement.

It will be Sweden's 15th round of aid for Ukraine and the Nordic country's biggest such package to date, taking its overall aid since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 to around 30 billion crowns.

"We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Defence Minister Pal Jonson told a press conference.

The package includes around 2 billion crowns worth of artillery ammunition as well as anti-aircraft artillery and recoilless rifles, Sweden said.

It also includes maritime assault vessels and other vessels, and underwater arms such as mines and subsea drones.

As part of the package Sweden also earmarks cash for the purchase of material through international Ukraine funds, and 1 billion crowns for the purchase of around 10 new armoured combat vehicles that will be ready for delivery to Ukraine in 2026. REUTERS