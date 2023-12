STOCKHOLM - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday the Nordic country demanded that Iran immediately release Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus from prison.

Kristersson told a news conference Floderus, who was arrested in Iran 2022, was arbitrarily detained.

Iran on Sunday said it had begun a trial of the Swedish national, charged with spying for Israel and "corruption on earth," a crime that carries the death penalty. REUTERS