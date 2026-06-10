Sweden charges man with attempted espionage for Russia

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STOCKHOLM, June 10 - Swedish prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man with attempted espionage for Russia, the Nordic country's prosecution authority said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement that the man previously worked in the armed forces where he had access to highly classified information.

"The suspect attempted to disclose (the information) by travelling to Moscow in November 2025 and meeting with representatives of the Russian intelligence and security service there," Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in the statement.

The Russian embassy in Stockholm did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The charged man has been in detention since January and will stand trial in Stockholm from June 15. REUTERS