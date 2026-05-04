Sweden arrests Chinese captain of suspected Russia-linked vessel

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Tanker Jin Hui, which was boarded by the Swedish Coast Guard off the coast outside Trelleborg, Sweden, on May 3.

– The Chinese captain of a seized oil tanker with suspected Russian links has been placed under arrest on suspicion of carrying false documents and of violating laws on seaworthiness, a Swedish prosecutor said on May 4 .

The coast guard and the police on May 3 boarded the Syrian-flagged Jin Hui in Swedish territorial waters.

The captain, who was not named, will be interrogated on May 4 , Senior Prosecutor Adrien Combier-Hogg said in a statement.

The authorities said that the vessel was believed to belong to the shadow fleet, a clandestine network of vessels Russia has used to evade Western sanctions imposed on it in response to the Ukraine war.

As European nations have increased their efforts to disrupt the shadow fleet, the May 3 arrest of the Jin Hui was Sweden’s fifth such action in 2026 .

Russia has not commented on the latest action, but has previously condemned interceptions of its vessels as hostile.

It was not immediately known how the suspect responded to the ship’s seizure or the accusations against him.

The coast guard said the ship, whose destination was unclear and which was not thought to be carrying a cargo, figured on several sanctions lists, including those of the European Union and Britain. REUTERS