Sweden accuses Russian spy plane of violating airspace

Sweden's defence ministry said a Russian AN-30 propeller plane had violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening. PHOTO: TWITTER
Updated
Published
5 min ago

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - A Russian reconnaissance plane briefly violated Sweden's airspace on Friday, Swedish defence officials said on Saturday (April 30), as the Scandinavian country ponders a bid for Nato membership after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"A Russian AN-30 propeller plane violated Swedish airspace on Friday evening," the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement, adding that its teams had followed the incident and photographed it.

The ministry said the plane was flying east of Bornholm, a Danish island in the Baltic, before it headed towards Swedish territory.

"It is totally unacceptable to violate Swedish airspace," public television SVT quoted Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist as saying.

"This action is unprofessional and given the general security situation very inappropriate. Swedish sovereignty must always be respected."

