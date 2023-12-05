Swathes of Siberia freeze in temperatures below minus 58 deg C

Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, went below -50 deg C. PHOTO: REUTERS
YAKUTSK, Russia – Arctic weather enveloped swathes of Russia on Dec 5, with temperatures in the wilds of Siberia falling to minus 58 deg C.

Yakutsk, one of the world's coldest cities which lies some 5,000km east of Moscow, was covered in freezing clouds and fog, drone footage showed.

“I specially came here to Yakutsk to experience such weather – so I am lucky as in December you don't usually get it,” said Mr Danila, whose beard, hat and scarf were caked in ice.

“I am actually not that cold, as I prepared properly,” he said. “If I didn’t have the right clothes, I would be frozen in minutes.”

He said that the extreme temperatures made his coat much stiffer, while his phone lost charge within minutes. Two pairs of gloves were essential, as well as layers of clothes.

Temperatures in parts of the Sakha Republic, a vast region a little smaller than India that is located in the north-eastern part of Siberia, went below minus 55 deg C overnight.

In Oymyakon, a settlement in Sakha, the temperature was minus 58 deg C on Dec 5. Weather forecasters said that would feel like minus 63 deg C given the humidity and wind.

At the market in Yakutsk, fish were sold deep frozen, packed in dozens of boxes at the market. No freezer was needed.

The saleswomen were muffled in large fur hats.

“It is cold,” said one resident, Mr Pyotr. “You need to just have the right quality clothes and then everything will be okay. The main thing is to keep moving so your blood circulates.” REUTERS

