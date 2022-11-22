Suspended sentence sought for German ex-Nazi camp secretary

ITZEHOE, Germany - German prosecutors on Tuesday demanded a suspended sentence for a 97-year-old former Nazi concentration camp secretary, in what they described as one of the country’s last trials over the Holocaust.

Public prosecutor Maxi Wantzen told a court in the northern town of Itzehoe that Irmgard Furchner was guilty of complicity in the “cruel and malicious murder” of more than 10,000 people at the Stutthof camp in occupied Poland.

She asked the judges to hand down a two-year suspended sentence, the longest possible without jail time.

“This trial is of outstanding historical importance,” Ms Wantzen said, adding that it was “potentially, due to the passage of time, the last of its kind”.

The first woman to be tried in Germany for Nazi-era crimes in decades, Furchner sat impassively in a wheelchair in the courtroom, wearing a red beret and jacket.

She had tried to abscond as the trial was set to begin in September 2021, fleeing the retirement home where she lives and heading to a metro station.

Furchner managed to evade police for several hours before being apprehended in the nearby city of Hamburg and held in custody for five days.

The defendant was a teenager when her alleged crimes were committed and is hence being tried in juvenile court.

Lawyer Wolf Molkentin told AFP the sentencing request was “no surprise” and said his client did not plan to speak to the court before the verdict is announced.

‘Absolute hell’

The pensioner has declined to testify since her trial began last October, but several Stutthof camp survivors have offered wrenching accounts of their suffering.

Ms Wantzen thanked the witnesses, many of whom are also serving as co-plaintiffs, saying they had told of the “absolute hell” of the camp.

“They feel it is their duty, even though they had to summon the pain again and again to fulfil it,” she said.

Between June 1943 and April 1945, Furchner worked in the office of camp commander Paul Werner Hoppe. According to the case against her, she took dictation of the SS officer’s orders and handled his correspondence.

An estimated 65,000 people died at the camp near today’s Gdansk, including “Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet Russian prisoners of war”, Ms Wantzen said in the indictment read out at the start of proceedings.

Ms Wantzen told the judges the defendant’s clerical work “assured the smooth running of the camp” and gave her “knowledge of all occurrences and events at Stutthof”.