Suspected Hamas member detained in Cyprus over weapons procurement

BERLIN, March 10 - Cypriot authorities have detained a suspected member of Palestinian militant group Hamas wanted in Germany for procuring weapons and ammunition for attacks on Israeli or Jewish facilities, German federal prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The Lebanese-born suspect, identified only as Kamel M. in line with German privacy rules, was detained at Cyprus' Larnaca airport on March 6, arriving from Lebanon, they added in a statement.

The suspect is wanted in relation to the transport of 300 rounds of live ammunition, according to prosecutors. It wasn't clear from the statement where the rounds had come from, or where they were thought to be heading.

"The operation served as preparation for deadly Hamas attacks on Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany and Europe," they said.

Police also searched the suspect's apartment in Berlin.

Once Kamel M. is extradited to Germany, a judge will decide on pre-trial detention, the statement said.

Attacks against Jews and Jewish targets have risen worldwide since Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, triggered by the militant group's 2023 attacks on Israel. REUTERS