Suspect in attack on Slovak PM showed no signs of extremism, neighbours say

LEVICE, Slovakia - A 71-year-old former security guard charged on May 16 with the attempted murder of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is the author of three collections of poetry who neighbours said had shown no sign of political extremism.

Mr Fico, 59, was shot as he greeted supporters in the small town of Handlova, in central Slovakia, and underwent hours of surgery.

A hospital official said on May 16 that the prime minister was in "very serious" but stable condition.

The suspect, who was apprehended at the scene, has not been named by authorities, but scattered details about him began to emerge as the country struggled to make sense of the attack.

A neighbour in the modest seven-storey building in Levice - a town of about 36,500 inhabitants due south of Handlova, where the suspect lives - said he had known the man for 40 years and that he had never vented extreme political views.

"He was a polite man and wasn't strong about politics as such, but he did feel that some of the measures of the government weren't correct," pensioner Mile Ludovit, 68, told Reuters through an interpreter.

"Some of the media reports say he was planning it for a month already, but there was no sign of it."