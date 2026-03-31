Suspect in attack on Russia's Prague cultural centre turns himself in

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A handout image released on March 27, 2026 shows the facade of the Russian cultural centre after an unknown attacker threw several Molotov cocktails at the building in Prague, Czech Republic. Czech Police/Handout via REUTERS

PRAGUE, March 31 - A foreign national has turned himself in to Czech police, admitting that he threw petrol bombs at the building of a Russian culture centre in Prague last week, police said on Tuesday.

Police did not further identify the suspect detained on Monday.

"It is a foreigner who, according to his own words, had planned the act and was preparing for it since summer 2025," police said on X.

An attacker threw several petrol bombs at the building last Thursday night.

Pictures released by the police showed a charred facade of the building in the Prague 6 district that is home to many diplomatic missions, including the Russian one.

The Russian embassy said last week that an attacker or attackers threw six bottles filled with flammable liquid, three of which damaged the facade. REUTERS