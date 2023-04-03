Suspect held in blast that killed Russian military blogger

Police officers guard a cafe where Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed on April 2, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
43 min ago
Published
52 min ago

MOSCOW – Russian investigators said on Monday they have detained a suspect over a bomb blast in a cafe in Russia’s second city that killed a top military blogger and supporter of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Darya Trepova has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Telegram, following the attack on Sunday.

Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported that Ms Trepova was placed under arrest for 10 days for taking part in an unsanctioned demonstration in February 2022 after Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine.

The Interior Ministry’s website said Ms Trepova is 26 years old, was born in Saint Petersburg and is a Russian national.

Sunday’s explosion killed Mr Vladlen Tatarsky, a prominent blogger who supported Russia in its so-called special military operation in Ukraine but had also been critical of the Russian military.

Mr Tatarsky was reportedly killed after receiving a gift statuette rigged with an explosive device. Around two dozen other people were injured in the attack. AFP

More On This Topic
Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe
Fugitive Russian father convicted of insulting army is detained in Belarus

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top