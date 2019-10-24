Suspect held for acid attack on German businessman

DUSSELDORF (DPA) - Police in western Germany have arrested a suspect in connection with the acid attack on the chief financial officer of RWE energy subsidiary Innogy last year, prosecutors said on Thursday (Oct 24).

Bernhard Guenther had just finished jogging near his home in the town of Haan on March 4, 2018, when two unknown assailants threw him to the ground and poured acid over him.

He was airlifted to a hospital, where he overcame severe, life-threatening injuries and returned to work several weeks later.

Investigations into the incident were suspended in September last year, but the case was reopened on an anonymous tip and led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect in Cologne last week.

Authorities declined to provide any information on the motive for the assault or how many suspects were involved, for fear of jeopardising the ongoing investigation.

A political motive has been ruled out.