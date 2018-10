SOFIA (AFP) - Police in Germany have arrested a man in connection with the rape and brutal murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian officials said on Wednesday (Oct 10).

The man was picked up late on Tuesday at the request of Bulgarian authorities, Bulgaria's Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told a news conference.

The country's chief prosecutor, Mr Sotir Tsatsarov, said "at this stage, we do not believe that the murder is linked" to Ms Marinova's work as a journalist.