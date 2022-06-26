Suspect arrested after two die, 21 injured in Norway shootings

OSLO • Norwegian police said yesterday that they were treating deadly shootings that killed two people and wounded at least 21 others near bars in central Oslo overnight as a "terrorist attack".

They said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1 am local time in three locations, including a gay bar, close together in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

"The police are investigating the events as a terrorist attack," said a police statement.

A Pride march that was due to take place in the capital yesterday afternoon was cancelled, the organisers said, citing police advice. "We will soon be proud and visible again, but today we will mark Pride celebrations at home," they said.

Police are also looking to see if it may be a "hate crime." "We are investigating whether the Pride was a target in itself or whether there are other motives."

They said two people had died and 21 were wounded, including 10 seriously in the attacks, and said two weapons, including a fully automatic gun, had been seized.

The authorities said the suspect, a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, was believed to be a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness who had been known to intelligence services since 2015.

"Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act," police official Tore Barstad told a press briefing.

Police received the first reports at 1.14 am and the suspect was arrested five minutes later.

The shootings happened near the London Pub gay club, the Herr Nilsen jazz club and a takeaway food outlet.

"Many people were crying and screaming, the injured were screaming, people were distressed and scared - very, very scared," said Mr Marcus Nybakken, 46, who had left the London Pub shortly before the shooting and returned later to help.

"My first thought was that Pride was the target, so that's frightening."

Journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcaster NRK said he was in the area at the time and saw a man arrive with a bag, take out a gun and start to shoot. "Then I saw windows breaking and understood that I had to take cover," he said.

Eight people were taken to hospital and six others were taken care of by a medical service. "Some are described as seriously injured, others as more lightly injured," said Mr Barstad.

Heavily armed police equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets were patrolling the scene of the shootings.

The security authorities raised the country's terrorism threat assessment to its highest level following the attack.

Norwegian police, who are not normally armed, will now carry guns until further notice as a precaution, said Commander Benedicte Bjoernland said.

Norway's PST intelligence service added that it was investigating whether there could be further attacks. "For now we have no indication of that," PST said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS