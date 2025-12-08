Suspect arrested after shooting in Oslo shopping centre

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The incident took place at the Storo shopping centre in northern Oslo, as Christmas shopping was in full swing.

- A large shopping centre in Oslo full of Christmas shoppers was evacuated after a shooting on Dec 8, the Norwegian police said, adding that the suspected shooter had been arrested.

“We have inspected almost the entire shopping centre and have not found any wounded people,” the Oslo police wrote on their public incident log.

Police spokesman Tomm Berger told journalists the suspect, a 19-year-old, had called the police before he fired a single shot with a shotgun into the ceiling.

The suspect had also been carrying a baseball bat and a knife.

The cause and other details of the shooting were not yet known.

The police said they had arrested the shooter, who they said appeared to have acted alone.

The suspect’s identity was not disclosed. AFP, REUTERS