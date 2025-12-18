Suspect arrested after earlier cyberattack on French interior ministry

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

PARIS, Dec 17 - A 22-year old man has been arrested after an earlier cyberattack on the French Interior Ministry's Email ‍servers, ​which affected more than 20 files ‍including those with criminal records.

The French prosecutor's department said on Wednesday ​that ​the person arrested was already on police records after having been convicted of similar crimes this year. It ‍said the suspect was born in 2003 but the prosecutor ​did not name the ⁠individual.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had said earlier on Wednesday that last week's attack was more serious than initially thought.

"It's serious," he told Franceinfo ​radio on Wednesday.

"A few days ago, I said that we didn't know ‌whether there had been ​any compromises or not. Now we know that there have been compromises, but we don't know the extent of them."

The compromised files included criminal records.

Nunez said a judicial probe and administrative investigation were underway, and the National Commission for Information ‍Technology and Civil Liberties (CNIL) had been notified.

"I can tell ​you that there have not been millions of pieces of data ​extracted as of this morning (...), but ‌I remain very cautious about the level of compromise," he added. REUTERS