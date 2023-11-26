Surviving winter in a decimated Ukrainian village

IZIUM, Ukraine - Winter in Ukraine’s eastern steppe brings an inescapable cold. The wind blowing through damaged homes, the shattered windows, the chill in your bones – it feels as if it will be permanent.

But winter is still weeks away. For a handful of families who live in a string of destroyed villages along what was once the front line near the city of Izium, these dwindling fall days are all the time they have to prepare for seasonal survival.

The villages Topolske, Mala Komyshuvakha, Brazhkivka and Sulyhivka were ravaged from relentless artillery barrages and airstrikes after Russia launched its full-scale invasion early last year.

Families who have returned after Ukraine’s liberation of these enclaves lack basic amenities such as electricity, gas and running water. So they prepare for the long cold by gathering essential supplies: food, water and firewood.

On a cold November day, Victor Kaliberda, one of the four residents of Sulyhivka, trudged towards the pickup point for firewood in neighboring Brazhkivka. With no car, he hoped that one of his neighbors would help him move the aid that is provided by volunteers.

Firewood is essential to survive the winter months, but with forests still littered with landmines, gathering the vital material can be deadly. Growing and storing food is also critical.

A few minutes’ drive away, in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, it is Oleksandr Kokovych’s 58th birthday. His wife, Halyna Lievleva, has prepared duck, potatoes and salad.

They endured last winter with a generator, but it has since broken. Their day ends at sunset – which comes increasingly earlier now. They heat water for tea and their meals on their gas stove.

What lies ahead for these residents is a complicated puzzle of resource management, perseverance and faith that will get them through the coming days and freezing nights.

For now, they are on their own. Everything, it seems, needs repair. The ground underneath power lines must be cleared of mines before they’re restrung. Gas pipes require mending. Damaged roofs and windows are in dire need of tarps, plastic and tin sheets.