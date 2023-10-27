Surging falsehoods seek to dent Western aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON – From fake street art to doctored media reports demonising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a torrent of online disinformation seeks to erode Western support that is crucial for Kyiv’s war effort against Russia.

The falsehoods, experts say, are aimed at provoking anti-Ukraine sentiment in Western countries while lending credence to the notion that war-weary European and American allies are turning against Mr Zelensky.

The wave of disinformation comes as Kyiv is scrambling to retain Western support – while attention shifts to the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas – ahead of what is expected to be another winter bombing campaign by Russia.

“The (disinformation) campaigns take place in multiple countries and languages, and their intensification suggest concerted efforts,” Mr Roman Osadchuk, from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), told AFP.

“The main objective of Russia here is to put a wedge in Western societies, polarising them and portraying the help for Ukraine as ‘problematic’.

“These efforts are aimed at political elites and the general population, some of whom might not closely follow the war, making them more vulnerable” to the false narratives.

AFP’s fact-checkers have exposed a series of doctored images of street art mocking Mr Zelensky, who has faced an avalanche of disinformation since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

That includes fake photos – shared across social media platforms – of graffiti in cities such as Warsaw, Berlin and Paris depicting Mr Zelensky devouring money from his Western allies. No such graffiti was found.

AFP fact-checkers have also uncovered fabricated German and French media reports about graffiti depicting Mr Zelensky engaging in cannibalism.

The media outlets confirmed that the posts circulating on platforms such as Facebook and Telegram were fake.

When Mr Zelensky visited the United States in September, a doctored online video appeared to show a New York City billboard with the words “glory to urine” alongside an image of the Ukrainian leader.

The manipulated clip was watermarked with the logo for Fox News Digital, but a network spokesperson told AFP that it had not posted any such footage.

It remains unclear precisely who is behind the false claims but they fit a broader pattern of anti-Ukraine disinformation by Russia, which for decades has engaged in information warfare focused on fuelling anti-Western sentiments, researchers say.

“There has been a visible growth of Russian propaganda in Europe” compared to the first few months of 2022, Mr Ruslan Trad, a resident fellow for security research at the DFRLab, told AFP.

“The Kremlin is capitalising on war fatigue and apathy, as well as the Euroscepticism and fears of Western and Central European societies.”