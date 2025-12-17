Supporters of Tunisia’s Saied rally amid deepening political divisions

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

TUNIS, Dec 17 - Tunisian President Kais Saied's supporters rallied in the capital on Wednesday calling the opposition "traitors", following mounting street protests in recent weeks that have highlighted ‍widening ​political divisions.

The rival rallies come amid a deepening economic ‍crisis marked by high inflation, shortages of some basic goods and poor public services, which have ​fuelled ​public anger.

Rights groups have accused Saied of an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition, saying he is using the judiciary and police to stifle criticism. Saied rejects the accusations, saying ‍he is cleansing the country of traitors and a corrupt elite.

Demonstrators gathered in central ​Tunis waving national flags and chanting ⁠slogans backing Saied, whom they credit with confronting corruption and entrenched political elites.

They accused Saied's opponents of seeking to destabilise the country, describing them as "traitors". They chanted "people want Saied again" and "we support the ​leadership and sovereignty".

"We are here to rescue Tunisia from traitors and colonial lackeys,” protester Saleh Ghiloufi said.

Saied’s ‌critics say arrests of opposition leaders, ​civil society groups and journalists underscore an authoritarian turn by the president since he took on extraordinary powers in 2021 to rule by decree.

The powerful UGTT union has called a nationwide strike next month.

A Tunisian court last week sentenced prominent opposition figure Abir Moussi to 12 years in prison, in what critics say is another step towards entrenching ‍Saied's one-man rule.

While an appeals court last month handed jail terms of up ​to 45 years to dozens of opposition leaders, business people and lawyers on charges of conspiracy ​to overthrow Saied.

Saied was elected in 2019 with an overwhelming ‌mandate, but his consolidation of power has alarmed domestic opponents and international partners, who warn Tunisia is retreating from democratic ‌governance. REUTERS