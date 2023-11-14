Sunak’s surprise move to bring in ex-UK PM David Cameron as foreign minister a double-edged sword

LONDON – A brilliant political coup or an act of desperation?

A bit of both, as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised even his country’s most seasoned political observers by bringing former prime minister David Cameron back into the Cabinet as the new Foreign Secretary on Monday.

The move achieved Mr Sunak’s immediate objective, which was to divert media attention away from the significant rifts inside the ruling Conservative Party.

But the return of Mr Cameron to active politics threatens to rekindle old disputes over Britain’s policies towards Europe and China and, therefore, comes with considerable risks.

A major Cabinet reshuffle became inevitable after Prime Minister Sunak decided to fire his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Ms Braverman, who belongs to the Conservatives’ hard-right wing, offended the government’s backbench Members of Parliament with her increasingly aggressive rhetoric.

Responsible for border controls, she spoke of an “invasion” of migrants, language which further inflamed the already toxic British debate about immigration.

Her more recent statement claiming that Britain’s homeless chose their “lifestyle” voluntarily attracted even bigger controversy.

But it was Ms Braverman’s decision to brand all pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain as “hate marches” and accuse the police of being more lenient towards left-wing groups than right-wing nationalists that sealed her fate.

She stood accused of dividing British society and failing to offer proper political guidance and support to Britain’s police forces, a primary responsibility for a home secretary.

Mr Sunak’s problems as he decided on Ms Braverman’s dismissal were that it would guarantee a backlash within the ruling party, with its right-wing MPs demanding her replacement with the appointment of another hard-right politician in the reshuffled Cabinet.

The Prime Minister pre-empted both challenges by moving Mr James Cleverly – who served as Foreign Secretary since 2022 – to Ms Braverman’s post and by putting Mr Cameron in charge of the country’s diplomatic machinery.

The resurrection of an old political heavyweight silenced the government’s parliamentary backbenches.

And although the move is highly unusual, it is not unprecedented. Alec Douglas-Home, Britain’s prime minister in the early 1960s, returned as foreign secretary during the first half of the 1970s.