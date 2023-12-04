Sunak now polling worse than unpopular predecessor Truss with key British voters

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is doing worse than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss among the voters that last put the Conservative Party in power, as many flock to the right-wing Reform Party, a pollster has found.

Mr Sunak has presided over a “year of decline” that has caused an “implosion” in the Tory vote, putting the opposition Labour Party firmly on course for power, according to a deep-dive analysis of polls conducted in Britain in the last 18 months, carried out by JL Partners.

Just 59 per cent of voters who backed the Conservatives under Mr Boris Johnson at the 2019 election are sticking with the party under Mr Sunak, the report found. That is down from 74 per cent in August 2022, and from 63 per cent in the aftermath of Ms Truss’ disastrous “mini-budget” in September 2022, which roiled markets and brought about the abrupt end of her premiership. That event had been seen as the polling nadir for the governing Tory party.

It is the rise of Reform UK, a right-wing, anti-immigration party founded with the support of former Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, that is most hurting the polling performance of the Conservatives under Mr Sunak, JL Partners said.

While some 5 per cent of 2019 Tory voters have switched to the centrist Liberal Democrat party, 15 per cent are now backing Reform. That is around 1.5 million people.

Reform has overtaken the Liberal Democrats as the third party in the North of England, Midlands and Wales, the report found, with the latter party now polling worse than its 2019 result.

Around 18 per cent of 2019 Tory votes have gone to Labour.

Asked if Mr Farage would be welcome to join the Tories, Mr Sunak told reporters on his trip to the COP28 summit: “Our party has always been a broad church.”

Struggles

In a sign of the struggles Mr Sunak’s government has faced in recent weeks, the Tories have lost a net 520,000 votes since the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference at the beginning of October, it also found.

The report will pile pressure on Mr Sunak, who has failed to close the gap with Labour leader Keir Starmer, leading to reports of increasing frustration in Downing Street and among senior ministers in the Cabinet.

Mr Sunak is due to make a decision on a new migration policy after his plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by Britain’s top court in November.

That call – and how far Mr Sunak is willing to push Britain’s commitments to international human rights pacts in order to enact a hardline migration policy – risks angering both centrist and right-wing lawmakers in his party.

MPs on the right are likely to seize on the polling as they make the case for a tougher approach on borders.