Sunak, Macron to discuss migration, Ukraine as post-Brexit reset beckons

PARIS – The leaders of France and Britain aim to iron out differences over migration and deepen military ties on Friday amid the war in Ukraine, after years of bickering over Brexit.

Mr Rishi Sunak, who became Britain’s Prime Minister in October, is hoping to capitalise on renewed goodwill with fellow former investment banker Emmanuel Macron to end years of arguing over issues ranging from migration to fishing.

The meeting in Paris will be the first summit of Europe’s two main military nations – both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and nuclear powers – in five years.

Ties that have often been rocky since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 have been fortified by the countries’ support for Ukraine since Russia’s invasion.

“The partnership the UK and France share runs deep,” Mr Sunak said on Twitter. “From tackling illegal migration to driving growth in our economies to defending our common security, when we work together, we all benefit. It’s in that spirit I’m looking forward to meeting @EmmanuelMacron today.”

A French presidential adviser said the summit’s priority was for the two Nato allies to reconnect.

The meeting also comes as relations between Britain and the European Union have also improved in the light of the Windsor Framework – a new agreement with the bloc aimed at fixing problems with Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Later in March, King Charles III will also travel to France on his first state visit as monarch.

Mr Sunak and Mr Macron struck up a personal rapport at the COP27 summit in Egypt in November during their first face-to-face meeting, two weeks after Mr Sunak became Prime Minister, with their warm relationship labelled “Le Bromance” in British newspapers.

Mr Sunak has sought a reset with France after relations soured under his predecessors, Mr Boris Johnson and Ms Liz Truss, and is looking to work with Paris on tackling the large numbers of migrants that arrive in southern England in small boats.

In November, Britain and France signed an agreement worth €72 million (S$103 million) to ramp up efforts to stop illegal migrants from making perilous journeys across the Channel.

The issue will be high on Britain’s agenda in particular. Mr Sunak wants more done to stop the crossings.

The Times newspaper said he would announce Britain was providing funding to France to invest in police, security and intelligence. The payments were expected to exceed £200 million (S$324 million) over three years, the report said, citing unnamed sources.