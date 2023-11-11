Summit of G7 leaders to take place on June 13-15 - Italy PM

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks on, as she is welcomed by U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured), in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, U.S. July 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Updated
23 sec ago
Published
27 sec ago

ROME - The next summit of G7 leaders will take place on June 13-15, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday.

The meeting will take place in Borgo Egnazia, a resort in the southeastern Puglia region, Meloni said on social media. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top