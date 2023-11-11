Summit of G7 leaders to take place on June 13-15 - Italy PM

ROME - The next summit of G7 leaders will take place on June 13-15, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday.
The meeting will take place in Borgo Egnazia, a resort in the southeastern Puglia region, Meloni said on social media. REUTERS
