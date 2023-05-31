'Suddenly it came to us': People in Moscow react to drone attack

MOSCOW - Muscovites living in areas affected by a drone strike on Tuesday that the Kremlin blamed on Kyiv told AFP they were surprised and concerned at the irruption of the Ukraine conflict into their daily lives.

With troops fighting in Ukraine for over a year, the Kremlin has gone to great lengths to reassure Russians that life back home - especially in the capital - will continue to be safe and stable.

But that picture seemed less convincing in south-west Moscow on Tuesday, where two drones hit residential buildings.

Pensioner Tatiana Kalinina, who lives near one of the affected buildings in a leafy corner of Moscow, said the attack was “completely unexpected” for her and a “bad surprise.”

“I somehow thought (the conflict) was far away, that it would not affect us,” she told AFP, standing in the bright green grass outside a cordoned off building.

“And then, suddenly, it came to us.”

While Moscow has praised its air defence after the attack, some residents had questions for the authorities.

Maxim, a 40-year-old customs officer, said he was woken up by two explosions at 4am and all the car alarms going off.

“Why didn’t the air defence work? Why did the air raid sirens not go off?“ he asked.

He lives near a Moscow high-rise building whose top floor bore the burn marks of the drone hit.

“How did they get all the way here? And where did they leave from? “ asked Maxim, speculating that the drones may have been driven in to Russia and launched within the country itself.

The customs officer said he was surprised that borders were still open with countries that Russia considers “unfriendly” because of their support for Ukraine.