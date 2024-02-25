Stuttgart slip up with 1-1 against Cologne to stay third

BERLIN - VfB Stuttgart were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne on Saturday as they missed their chance to close in on Bayern Munich in second place in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart snatched the lead with their first chance in the second half, a lightning-quick passing move that cracked open the Cologne defence in the 53rd minute and allowed Enzo Millot to tap in a cutback.

Eric Martel drew the visitors level in the 62nd and Cologne had a late chance to bag the three points in the 86th with Faride Alidou left completely alone in front of goal with only the goalkeeper to beat but he hit the side netting.

Stuttgart are in third place in the standings on 47 points, with second-placed Bayern Munich, on 50, hosting RB Leipzig later on Saturday. REUTERS