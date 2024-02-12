Stubb leads Finland's presidential election with 52.7% in early results

Finnish presidential election candidate Alexander Stubb of the National Coalition Party talks to members of the media before a campaign event in Espoo, Finland, February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Little
HELSINKI - Centre-right Alexander Stubb of the National Coalition Party led in the run-off of Finland's presidential election on Sunday, with 52.7% support from ballots cast in advance, justice ministry data showed.

The liberal Green Party member Pekka Haavisto was behind him at 47.3% support, with 58.3% of the votes counted, the data showed.

The run-off follows the election's first round held on Jan. 28 in which Stubb won and Haavisto came second, but no candidate obtained more than 50% of the votes required for direct election. REUTERS

