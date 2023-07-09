'Stronger together': Polish leader visits Ukraine ahead of Nato summit

KYIV - Poland’s president emphasised the need for unity with Ukraine on Sunday as he visited the country ahead of a Nato summit where Kyiv is hoping to get a clear signal that it could one day join the alliance.

“We are stronger together,” President Andrzej Duda said on social media, as he visited the western city of Lutsk with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Poland is one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters within Nato and has said it wants “security guarantees” for the country from other Nato members.

Mr Zelensky returned from Turkey on Saturday after a regional tour to drum up support ahead of the summit with Western allies, who have pledged billions in military aid.

Mr Zelensky was accompanied by five top commanders from the Azov regiment who were supposed to have remained in Turkey until the end of the conflict under a prisoner exchange deal with Moscow.

Their return to Ukraine angered the Kremlin, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted by Russian news agencies on Saturday as saying that it was “a direct violation” of the agreement with Turkey.

One of the men, Mr Denys Prokopenko, was quoted by Interfax Ukraine news agency as saying that he would return to the front.

“That is why we have come back to Ukraine. It is our main aim,” said Mr Prokopenko, who along with the others had been living in Turkey since September.

Mr Peskov said the return was linked to the “failure” of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, and Ankara’s desire to show “solidarity” ahead of the Nato summit in Lithuania.

“Preparations for the Nato summit are underway and of course there has been a lot of pressure on Turkey,” he said.

Biden headed to Nato summit

US President Joe Biden is expected in Vilnius on Monday along with other Nato leaders for talks Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky has said he does not expect Ukraine to actually join Nato until after the war but he hopes the summit will give a “clear signal” on the intention to bring Ukraine into the alliance.

The Ukrainian leader hailed Ukraine as “the country of the brave” in a video clip released on social media on Saturday, the 500th day of the war.

The video showed him visiting Snake Island in the Black Sea – a symbol of Ukraine’s defiance against Russia.

The island was captured by Russian forces shortly after the start of the invasion.