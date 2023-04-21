Strikes over pay cripple German rail network, 4 airports

BERLIN – Rail workers went on strike across Germany on Friday, mostly bringing national operator Deutsche Bahn’s services to a halt in the morning hours, as protests over pay in Europe’s largest economy widened.

Germany has witnessed some of its most disruptive strikes in decades since 2022, when the war in Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring, leading to union pressure for wages to rise in line with living costs.

High inflation has also exacerbated labour problems in sectors like aviation that have faced a difficult transition following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rail workers’ action was set to coincide with a walkout at four German airports – Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne Bonn and Stuttgart – by members of the Verdi union.

Around 700 departures were cancelled by strikes at the first three locations on Thursday.

The rail workers’ strike, organised by the EVG union, started at 3am local time and ended at 11am, although nationwide disruptions to the train network were expected for the whole day.

According to EVG, around 22,500 Deutsche Bahn employees took part in the strike, which impacted national rail and another 49 railway companies.

“This is quite irritating because we travelled a long way to be at the station,” said Robert Auracher, a traveller stranded at Munich central station.