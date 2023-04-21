Strikes over pay cripple German rail network, 4 airports

The rail workers' strike began at 3am local time and lasted eight hours, although disruptions were expected all day. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
BERLIN – Rail workers went on strike across Germany on Friday, mostly bringing national operator Deutsche Bahn’s services to a halt in the morning hours, as protests over pay in Europe’s largest economy widened.

Germany has witnessed some of its most disruptive strikes in decades since 2022, when the war in Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring, leading to union pressure for wages to rise in line with living costs.

High inflation has also exacerbated labour problems in sectors like aviation that have faced a difficult transition following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The rail workers’ action was set to coincide with a walkout at four German airports – Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne Bonn and Stuttgart – by members of the Verdi union.

Around 700 departures were cancelled by strikes at the first three locations on Thursday.

The rail workers’ strike, organised by the EVG union, started at 3am local time and ended at 11am, although nationwide disruptions to the train network were expected for the whole day.

According to EVG, around 22,500 Deutsche Bahn employees took part in the strike, which impacted national rail and another 49 railway companies.

“This is quite irritating because we travelled a long way to be at the station,” said Robert Auracher, a traveller stranded at Munich central station.

Passengers queuing for a bus to the airport during a railway workers strike in Munich, on April 21, 2023. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

State-owned Deutsche Bahn said that commuter trains started running again after the end of the strike.

Long-distance connections were set to resume at around 1pm.

Rail freight traffic was also at a standstill.

The EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12 per cent wage increase, or at least an additional 650 euros (S$952) per month.

Deutsche Bahn has offered 5 per cent and one-off payments of up to 2,500 euros. REUTERS

