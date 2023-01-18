Strike by nurses lays bare Britain’s healthcare crisis

LONDON - Five-year-old Yusuf Mahmud Nazir died from pneumonia after being sent home, despite a doctor describing his tonsillitis as the worst he had ever seen.

Mr Martin Clark, 68, was driven to hospital by his family after they waited 45 minutes for an ambulance when he suffered chest pains at home. He later died after a cardiac arrest.

As nurses went on strike on Wednesday, with its focus on low pay, the extent of the crisis facing patients in the Britain’s state-run National Health Service (NHS) is being laid bare.

“We go to work every day as nurses, and we do our best, and our best isn’t enough right now, and that’s because our workload keeps increasing, and our resources aren’t matching that,” Ms Orla Dooley, an accident an emergency nurse, said.

“It (the strike) is about people’s mums who are at home in the community having heart attacks and not having treatment because there are no ambulances to go out to them.

“It’s about your dad not having surgery for cancer, because there’s no bed for him to go to after his operation.

“And it’s about your granny dying on a ward by herself because there’s no nurse to hold her hand because there just isn’t enough nurses. That’s what it’s about.”

The situation is being described as the worst crisis since the NHS was set up in 1948, with a particular focus on accident and emergency (A&E) but which also includes longer waiting times for other appointments and treatment.

According to NHS England, a record 54,532 people in December waited for more than 12 hours once arriving at A&E.

The average wait for an ambulance for category two patients – which includes suspected strokes or heart attacks – is more than 90 minutes. The target time is 18 minutes.

A&E doctor Waheed Arian told The Times this week he was once confronted with 14 ambulances lined up outside his hospital in Coventry, central England.

“I had to open up each ambulance and look inside and decide which patient could come in because we only had two beds,” he said.

“They were all suffering, they should all have had a bed. The NHS is under such stress that we’re being asked to do things that we shouldn’t be doing.”