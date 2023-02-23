Street art: 300 litres of paint create huge Ukraine flag on road outside Russian Embassy in London

Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
57 min ago

LONDON - A group of activists poured hundreds of litres of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian Embassy in London on Thursday to create an enormous Ukrainian flag ahead of the one year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

The campaign group Led By Donkeys halted traffic before spreading more than 300 litres of paint across the road using wheelbarrows and brushes to make the 500 sq m flag.

“Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination,” the group said in a statement.

“The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

Moscow says its invasion was justified by concerns about its security.

London’s Metropolitan Police said three men and one woman had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.

The tyres of several vehicles were covered in the paint as they drove over it, leaving colorful markings along the road that borders Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens.

The group said the non-toxic, solvent-free and fast-dry edible paint was washable and designed for road art. REUTERS

Protest group Led by Donkeys spread paint in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on a road outside the Russian Embassy in London. PHOTO: REUTERS
More On This Topic
Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan
G-7 countries condemn Russian aggression, UN prepares Ukraine peace vote

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top