Stranded whale ‘Timmy’ frees itself again off German coast

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Experts inspecting Timmy the humpback whale from a boat as it lies on a sandbank in the shallow waters of Wismar Bay in the Baltic Sea, near Wismar, Germany.

FRANKFURT – A young humpback whale struggling in shallow waters off Germany’s northern Baltic Sea coast has freed itself for a third time, a police spokesman told AFP on March 31.

The police, which had initially said the animal had disappeared after freeing itself from a sandbank, now said it had been spotted in the bay close to the city of Wismar.

Nicknamed Timmy, the 13.5m long animal has been struggling in shallow waters in the area for more than a week, having first been spotted in the early hours of March 23 near the city of Luebeck.

It managed to free itself from a sandbank there but ran into further difficulty after swimming east.

It twice became stuck on sandbanks close to the city of Wismar and over the weekend experts warned that its breathing rate had reduced.

Experts hope, nevertheless, that the whale may be able to make it back to its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking on ZDF television on March 30, marine biologist and rescue coordinator Burkard Baschek said the lack of sightings was a good sign.

“We haven’t received any further reports so far, which is good,” he said. “We can now only hope that it will eventually manage to make it under its own steam.”

The whale is believed to be suffering from skin problems due to the lower level of salt content in the Baltic Sea compared to the open ocean.

It is possible the animal came into the Baltic following a shoal of fish or having been distracted by the noise of a submarine. AFP



