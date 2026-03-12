Strait of Hormuz issue must be resolved through diplomacy, says German foreign minister

BERLIN, March 12 - A solution to security issues in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved diplomatically, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday.

"A reliable and sustainable solution can only be achieved through diplomatic channels, and that is why I believe ... that we should pool our common interests from the Gulf region, but also here in the neighbourhood," he said during a visit to Turkey.

Iran's retaliation to U.S.-Israeli has included strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, bringing non-Iranian vessel transits through the main gateway for much of Middle Eastern oil exports to a near standstill and forcing producers in the region to cut output.

"Together, we must find a way out of this war and, at the same time, develop an initial idea of what a future security architecture for the region might look like," Wadephul said during a news conference alongside his Turkish counterpart. REUTERS