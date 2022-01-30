Storm sets off flood warnings in northern Germany

Flooding from storm surge flows over the banks in Hamburg, Germany on Jan 30, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
13 sec ago
Published
26 min ago

BERLIN (REUTERS) - A storm hit coastal areas in northern Germany overnight, disrupting train services and prompting flood warnings including in the port city of Hamburg, emergency officials said on Sunday (Jan 30).

Hamburg's famous fish market was flooded as water levels in the Elbe river that flows into the North Sea rose by 5.2m above normal levels.

The German weather service had warned of hurricane-force wind in the north that could reach speeds of almost 100kmh.

Firefighters in Hamburg responded to 450 emergency calls in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Fallen trees that had blocked railways and roads were cleared and two men were rescued after a barge got stuck under a bridge in the northern city, emergency services said in a statement.

German public broadcaster NDR said several communities near the city of Wismar, east of Hamburg, experienced power outages.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn had to suspend several lines in the north.

More On This Topic
Malaysia floods caused nearly $2 billion in losses
Haiti quakes kill two, send residents flooding into the streets

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top