Storm continues to sweep over the Nordics, causing landslides

STOCKHOLM - Norwegian emergency services evacuated hundreds of people in various locations on Tuesday, the second day that heavy rains caused landslides, with the risk of more, as a storm sweeps over the Nordics.

Strong winds, intense rain and landslides hit parts of the Nordic region, knocking out power lines, flooding villages and bringing public transport to a standstill in the worst-affected areas.

The storm, which has been called “Hans,” hit Sweden late on Sunday and reached Norway on Monday, with parts of Denmark and Finland also affected.

In southern Norway, floods and landslides blocked roads and halted key train services.

In the town of Valdres a landslide took down a house, but no one was injured, and in Hemsedal a small house came floating down a river.

On Monday, a Swedish passenger train derailed due to the weather, injuring three people. REUTERS