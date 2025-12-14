‘Stop the slaughter’: French farmers block roads over cow disease cull

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tractors blocking a motorway in southwestern France on Dec 13, as farmers protest over what they see as the heavy-handed culling of cows over lumpy skin disease.

MONT-DE-MARSAN, France - Farmers in southwestern France blocked roads and set fire to bales of hay on Dec 13 to protest the culling of cows due to a skin disease, as the government said one million cattle would be vaccinated.

French farmers have been angry over what they see as the government’s heavy-handed response to an outbreak of nodular dermatitis, widely known as lumpy skin disease.

On Dec 12, veterinarians slaughtered a herd of more than 200 cows in the village of Les Bordes-sur-Arize near the Spanish border after discovering a single case of the sickness.

Police had to disperse angry farmers as they escorted in a team to carry out the culling.

Several unions have said that slaughtering whole herds is ineffective, calling for blockades across France “to put an end to this madness”.

On Dec 13, dozens of tractors blocked traffic, while others parked in front of public buildings, as farmers set fire to bales of straw and tyres.

Nearly 150km of the A64 motorway between Bayonne and Tarbes were closed to traffic due to blockades that began late on Dec 12.

Lumpy skin disease, which cannot be passed to humans but can be fatal for cattle, first appeared in France in June.

‘Lifetime of work’

The official strategy to stamp out what the authorities describe as a very contagious disease has been to slaughter all animals in affected herds, and carry out “emergency vaccination” of all cattle within a 50km radius.

“It’s the extermination of cows and farmers,” said Mr Leon Thierry, of hard-line farmers’ union Coordination Rurale (CR), who protested in the town of Briscous with more than a dozen farmers and around 40 tractors.

“It is out of the question that in the Pyrenees we should slaughter animals that are not sick, that are healthy, because they belong to a herd from which, supposedly, a sick animal has emerged,” he said.

Around a hundred farmers gathered in Carbonne located some 40km south-west of Toulouse, setting up camp on the A64 highway.

“They deploy riot police to kill 200 cows, but you don’t see them at the drug-dealing spots!” said Mr Benjamin Kalanquin, 24, who works not far from the farm where the entire herd was slaughtered.

“Total slaughter is not the solution,” he said, vowing to camp on the motorway until Christmas “if there is no convincing response”.

French gendarmes looking on as the body of a cow is removed on a farm affected by lumpy skin disease, in southwestern France on Dec 12. PHOTO: AFP

“People are fed up,” added Mr Benjamin Roquebert, 37.

“You can’t build up a herd in five minutes,” added the cattle breeder and grain producer.

“It’s a lifetime of work, spanning several generations.”

The protesters also say the government is not doing enough to protect them.

The European Union next week expected to sign on to a trade deal with South America that farmers say will flood the market with cheap agricultural products that will outcompete them.

“We’re struggling, we can’t eat, we can’t even make 1,000 euros a month,” said another protester, Mr Aurelien Marti.

Vaccination

Around 70 farmers sounded their horns and set off firecrackers and smoke bombs in front of the agriculture minister’s former parliamentary office in the eastern town of Pontarlier. They hung a dead calf from a tree with a sign saying “Our Animals, Our Life.”

Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard said on Dec 13 the government planned to vaccinate one million head of cattle in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie regions.

“In the coming weeks, we will vaccinate nearly one million animals, thereby protecting farmers,” she told Ici Occitanie radio.

Those vaccinations would be in addition to the million head of cattle already vaccinated since July, the agriculture ministry told AFP.

The culls have divided farmers’ unions.

Coordination Rurale and Confederation Paysanne are united against the widespread cullings and have called for a vaccination campaign.

The leading FNSEA farming union supports the total culling of affected herds. AFP